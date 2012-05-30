UPDATE 1-Air Berlin asks Berlin, NRW to consider state loan guarantees
* Key shareholder Etihad abandons talks with TUI on leisure airline
May 30 Publisher Boston Hannah International LLC filed for bankruptcy liquidation and listed liabilities of up to $1 million.
The company, which produces magazines, websites and digital publications, has offices in Chicago and London, according to its website.
Boston Hannah listed assets at less than $50,000 in its Chapter 7 petition in a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware on Tuesday.
No further information about the company's plans was immediately available. A call to the lawyer listed in the company's bankruptcy petition was not returned.
The case is In re: Boston Hannah International LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No:12-11645.
* Key shareholder Etihad abandons talks with TUI on leisure airline
FRANKFURT, June 8 Ailing German airline Air Berlin on Thursday said it has asked the German states of North-Rhine Westphalia and Berlin to consider granting possible loan guarantees.