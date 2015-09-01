Sept 1 Wealth manager Boston Private, a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings, appointed George Dixon senior vice president in its commercial lending division.

Dixon, who has more than 29 years of experience, will be a part of Boston Private's New England specialty lending team.

Dixon has earlier worked with a venture capital firm as strategic and financial adviser. His previous employers also include Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Inc, CSI Solutions Inc and Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)