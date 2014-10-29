Oct 29 Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, a wealth management and private banking firm, said Carol Katzman joined as vice president of its residential mortgage lending business.

Katzman, who will be based in Encino, California, will handle high-end jumbo portfolio mortgages, said Boston Private, a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Boston Private's residential lending operations also includes conforming loans, construction loans, home equity loans and community homeowner programs.

Katzman was previously vice president of residential lending-entertainment at City National Bank as well as a premium loan consultant at HSBC among other positions.