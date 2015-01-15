Jan 15 Boston Private Bank and Trust Co , a wealth management and private banking company, appointed Patrick S. Patterson as vice president, commercial lending.

Patterson would be responsible for developing new commercial and private banking relationships, while maintaining the existing ones by engaging the clientele with the bank's other products and services.

A banker for the last 15 years, Patterson has held relationship management roles at JPMorgan Chase and Citibank and business development roles at Bank of America .

Patterson, who is a resident of California, is currently the president of the Association of American European Chambers of Commerce, California and the ex-president of the French-American Chamber of Commerce. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)