‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers the Domestic Box Office With Heroic $100.5 Million
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
Oct 24 Boston Properties Inc : * Says transbay tower, the new San Francisco building Boston Properties and
hines plans to build will cost about $1 billion * Expects transbay tower to open in early 2016 * Says may see some "selective dispositions" in 2013 * Says termination of cbs at gm building will result in a $15 million revenue
decline in 2013
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)