BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
May 31 Boston Properties LP on Thursday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BOSTON PROPERTIES LP AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.85 PCT MATURITY 02/01/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.779 FIRST PAY 08/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.876 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/11/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 230 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.