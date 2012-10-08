Oct 8 Boston Scientific Corp said it has
agreed to pay $90 million to buy privately held Rhythmia Medical
Inc to gain access to its three dimensional navigation system to
assist doctors in performing complex heart procedures on
patients with dangerously irregular heart rhythms.
The Rhythmia Medical next generation mapping and navigation
system, which is awaiting U.S. approval, would be used in
catheter ablations and other electrophysiology procedures on
patients suffering from atrial fibrillation and other heart
rhythm disorders, Boston Scientific said.
"Electrophysiology is a $2.5 billion market and growing at a
double-digit pace, representing a key growth opportunity for
us," Boston Scientific Chief Executive Hank Kucheman said in a
statement.
In addition to the $90 million payment upon expected closing
of the deal later this week, Rhythmia would be entitled to up to
an additional $175 million in potential milestone payments
through 2017, Boston Scientific said.
The company expects the net impact of the transaction on its
adjusted earnings per share to be immaterial for 2013 and 2014
and to be break-even or add to earnings after that.
The Rhythmia deal announced on Monday marks the second
acquisition for Boston Scientific in less than three weeks. Last
month the company acquired privately-held BridgePoint Medical
Inc, which makes a catheter-based systems to treat blocked
arteries.