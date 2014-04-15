April 15 U.S. health regulators have approved
four Boston Scientific Corp implantable devices for
heart patients, including a next generation of smaller
defibrillators to treat abnormal heart rhythms, the company said
on Tuesday.
The Food and Drug Administration approved for sale the
Dynagen Mini and Inogen Mini ICDs and the Dynagen X4 and Inogen
X4 CRT-Ds, Boston Scientific said.
The Mini ICDs are up to 20 percent smaller by volume and up
to 24 percent thinner than rival devices from other companies,
Boston Scientific said. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators
treat arrhythmias by shocking a dangerously racing heartbeat
back into normal rhythms.
"The tiny size of the Mini ICD provides a real benefit to
some patients, in particular those with a smaller frame," Dr.
Hans-Joachim Trappe from University Marien Hospital Herne,
Hospital of Ruhr-University, Bochum, Germany, said in a
statement.
The CRT-Ds, or cardiac resynchronization therapy
defibrillators, are also used to protect against sudden cardiac
death due to abnormal heart rhythms in patients suffering from
heart failure, in which the heart is unable to pump blood
sufficiently.
Boston Scientific shares rose to $13.45 in extended trading
on Tuesday from a New York Stock Exchange close of $13.35.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Peter Galloway)