Feb 12 Medical device maker Boston Scientific
Corp said it expects to grow faster than the overall
market for implantable heart devices, which has been struggling
in recent years amid weak worldwide demand.
The company has lost share in the market for implantable
heart defibrillators, pacemakers, heart stents and other
products used in interventional cardiology, sales of which make
up about 60 percent of the company's revenue. Meanwhile, demand
for those products has weakened because of the economy.
Boston Scientific reiterated the out look it provided last
month at an analysts meeting, the first in 2-1/2 years and the
first under its new chief executive Mike Mahoney.
"Clearly, these are challenging markets, but they are the
markets we have to compete in," said Mahoney, who joined the
company about 18 months ago and become CEO in November 2012.
The meeting was held in New York on Tuesday and was closed
to the press but webcast live.
Boston Scientific competes with Medtronic Inc and
St. Jude Medical for its heart rhythm devices and with
Medtronic and Abbott Laboratories for heart stents.
Mahoney, previously a chairman of Johnson & Johnson's
Medical Device and Diagnostics Group, said he expects a
"slight" improvement in cardiac rhythm management and
interventional cardiology markets in 2013 from 2012.
New product launches, improved margins, plus greater
participation in emerging markets were among the factors he
cited as growth drivers.
Company executives said there were signs of improvement in
the first quarter.
"We were encouraged but not satisfied," said Chief Financial
Officer Jeff Capello, adding that he sees a return to growth in
the second half of 2013.
After the company initially gave its outlook in its
quarterly earnings report last month shares rallied to a 1-1/2
year high.
On Tuesday, shares were down 3 cents to $7.60 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.