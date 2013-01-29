Jan 29 Boston Scientific Corp on Tuesday
posted weaker quarterly earnings as sales slipped and expenses
rose.
Fourth-quarter net earnings were $60 million, or 4 cents per
share, down from $107 million, or 7 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period.
Excluding items, earnings were 11 cents per share, matching
the average estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. There were fewer outstanding shares used to
compute per share earnings in the latest period.
Quarterly sales dipped to $1.82 billion from $1.85 billion a
year earlier on weakness in its key markets from implantable
heart devices.