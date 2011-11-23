* Company says plans to begin marketing stent immediately
* Sees Q4 pre-tax charge of $40 million for product launch
* Expects to gain approval in Japan by mid-2012
Nov 22 Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) on
Tuesday said U.S. regulators approved its Promus Element Plus
cardiac stent, designed to be easier to deliver to the artery.
The approval, which came earlier than expected, marks a
milestone for Boston Scientific because the product will
replace the Promus stent that it now co-markets with Abbott
Laboratories (ABT.N). The original Promus is Abbott's
market-leading Xience stent sold under the Promus name, with
Abbott receiving about 40 percent of the profit.
Boston Scientific said it plans to begin marketing the U.S.
stent immediately and expects to receive regulatory approval
for Promus Element by mid-2012 in Japan.
The U.S. and Japanese launches should contribute an
additional $200 million to Boston Scientific's gross margin
after 2012, the company said.
The Promus Element stent is coated with the drug everolimus
to prevent clots from reforming in the artery after the tiny
wire-mesh tube is inserted.
Boston Scientific said it will record a pre-tax charge of
$40 million in the fourth quarter related to inventory reserves
for the earlier U.S. launch of the product.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it
was investigating a rare but serious problem reported in stents
including Boston Scientific's Promus and Ion products. But the
agency said it considered Ion, which it approved this spring,
to be safe. [ID:nN1E7AH1A9]
Boston Scientific declined to comment on the problem, in
which the stents shrink or lengthen after implantation.
The company said it expects to launch Promus Element by
mid-2012 in Japan.
Natick, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific competes
against Abbott and Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) in the $4 billion
worldwide stent market.
Boston Scientific shares closed up 0.18 percent at $5.31 on
Tuesday.
