Nov 22 Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) on Tuesday said U.S. regulators approved its Promus Element Plus cardiac stent, designed to be easier to deliver to the artery.

The approval, which came earlier than expected, marks a milestone for Boston Scientific because the product will replace the Promus stent that it now co-markets with Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N). The original Promus is Abbott's market-leading Xience stent sold under the Promus name, with Abbott receiving about 40 percent of the profit.

Boston Scientific said it plans to begin marketing the U.S. stent immediately and expects to receive regulatory approval for Promus Element by mid-2012 in Japan.

The U.S. and Japanese launches should contribute an additional $200 million to Boston Scientific's gross margin after 2012, the company said.

The Promus Element stent is coated with the drug everolimus to prevent clots from reforming in the artery after the tiny wire-mesh tube is inserted.

Boston Scientific said it will record a pre-tax charge of $40 million in the fourth quarter related to inventory reserves for the earlier U.S. launch of the product.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating a rare but serious problem reported in stents including Boston Scientific's Promus and Ion products. But the agency said it considered Ion, which it approved this spring, to be safe. [ID:nN1E7AH1A9]

Boston Scientific declined to comment on the problem, in which the stents shrink or lengthen after implantation.

Natick, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific competes against Abbott and Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) in the $4 billion worldwide stent market.

Boston Scientific shares closed up 0.18 percent at $5.31 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago and Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; editing by Andre Grenon, Gary Hill)