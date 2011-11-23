* FDA says new stent benefits outweigh risks
* Company cites 136 deformation reports per 829,372 units
* FDA approval comes 7 months before expected
By Debra Sherman
Nov 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has approved a Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) heart stent,
despite concerns about a rare but potentially serious problem,
because its benefits still outweigh the possible risks.
The agency approved the Promus Element Plus drug-eluting
heart stent late on Tuesday, seven months sooner than expected.
Boston Scientific shares rose as much as 5.3 percent on
Wednesday.
The decision followed a disclosure by the agency on Friday
that it was investigating instances in which the stents - tiny
tubular devices made of wire mesh - were found to shrink or
lengthen after implantation. [ID:nN1E7AH1A9]
The Promus Element is designed to be thinner and more
flexible to make its delivery to the artery easier. Complaint
reports about the device show it can become deformed in cases
where there is calcification of the artery, a twisted blood
vessel or faulty placement by the surgeon.
"While additional data collection is ongoing and will
continue into the postmarket, the totality of the information
available and considering the addition of appropriate
information in the labeling led to the conclusion that the
Promus Element provides a reasonable assurance of safety and
effectiveness," an FDA spokeswoman said in an email response to
Reuters on Wednesday.
The FDA said the problem, known as longitudinal
deformation, has occurred most frequently with Boston
Scientific's Ion stent, approved in the United States earlier
this year, and the Promus Element, which had been available
outside the United States.
The FDA said it viewed both devices as safe when used for
authorized indications, but added it was working with the
manufacturers to understand the problem.
The approval for the Promus Element Plus stent is an
important step that will allow Boston Scientific to replace the
Promus stent it co-markets with Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N).
Boston Scientific plans to market the U.S. stent
immediately and awaits approval in Japan by mid-2012. It
expects the combined launches will add $200 million to its
gross margin after 2012.
In response to a Reuters query, Boston Scientific said an
evaluation of worldwide complaints concerning the Promus
Element, as of Oct. 31, showed 136 longitudinal stent
deformation events per 829,372 units sold.
Of a total of 133 patients in whom longitudinal stent
deformation was reported, new stents were implanted in 76
patients and 4 patients underwent surgery.
The FDA action quelled concerns on Wall Street that
regulatory approval of the Promus Element would be delayed due
to concerns about the deformation cases.
Michael Matson, an analyst with Mizuho Securities, said the
approval is key to the company's margin expansion efforts.
"While we continue to watch this issue closely, we think
that the Promus Element approval may indicate that FDA is not
overly concerned about longitudinal compression," Matson wrote
in a research note. "We continue to believe that Boston
Scientific is in the early stages of a turnaround in terms of
both revenue growth and margins. The Promus Element approval
should help on both fronts."
Boston Scientific shares were up 4 cents to $5.35 on the
New York Stock Exchange after trading as high as $5.59 earlier
in the session.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman; editing by Michele Gershberg,
Dave Zimmerman and Andre Grenon)