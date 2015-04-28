April 28 Boston Scientific Corp on
Tuesday said it has reached an agreement to settle a portion of
the legal claims it faces involving its transvaginal mesh
product to treat urinary incontinence.
The medical device maker, in a regulatory filing, said it
will pay about $119 million to resolve 2,970 cases. The
agreement includes a case in the district court of Dallas
County, Texas, for which there is a judgment of about $35
million that is subject to appeal.
The company said the agreement does not constitute an
admission of liability or wrongdoing.
Boston Scientific said it will complete payment of
settlement funds into an escrow account by Oct. 1 and is
establishing a procedure for claimants to participate in the
settlement.
The company faces more than 24,000 mesh claims in U.S. state
and federal courts. In November, it lost its first two federal
trials, in West Virginia and Miami.
