July 25 Boston Scientific Corp on
Thursday reported a second-quarter profit that beat expectations
and forecast growth in the third period on improved sales of its
surgical devices and cardiology products.
Shares rose 9.1 percent to $10.49 in early trading.
The company, which named a new chief executive, Mike
Mahoney, in November, raised its outlook for 2013. It has been
trying to stabilize sales after a loss of more than $3 billion a
year ago due to a charge in its overseas business.
Boston Scientific, like many medical device makers, has
struggled with weak sales for the last several years as people
lost their jobs and health insurance and delayed medical
procedures. Demand also fell as governments around the world cut
spending on healthcare.
Chief Financial Officer Jeff Capello said during a
conference call he expects pressure on pricing and from putting
off procedures to persist this year, but there signs that it
will moderate.
He said he saw progress ahead. "We're beginning to improve
our global execution in both the (interventional cardiology) and
(cardiac rhythm management) markets, and we're aiming to grow
... share in the second half of '13," Capello said during the
call.
Boston Scientific has cut jobs as demand fell and it lost
market share for heart stents and implantable heart
defibrillators, its two largest businesses.
Sales of stents fell about 5 percent to $520 million in the
second quarter, representing a slower decline than it
experienced in the first quarter, and sales of defribillators
fell 3 percent, also a slower fall. Sales in neuromodulation,
which includes implantable therapies to manage pain, increased
21 percent. Total revenue fell 1 percent.
The company said the medical device tax, which went into
effect at the beginning of 2013 as part of President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law, lowered its profit margin by
about 1 percent in the second quarter. The government collects
an across-the-board tax of 2 percent on sales from medical
equipment makers.
SWINGS FROM A LOSS
The company posted net income of $130 million, or 10 cents a
share, compared with a loss of $3.6 billion, or $2.51 a share, a
year earlier, when it took a charge to reflect lower projected
long-term growth rates in Europe.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $1.81 billion. Analysts, on
average, expected a decline to $1.78 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sales in the neuromodulation division
rose 21 percent.
Excluding asset impairment charges, acquisition-related
items, restructuring charges and amortization expenses, it had
adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, 3 cents more than
analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On that basis, it expects earnings of 14 cents to 16 cents
per share in the third quarter on sales of $1.7 to $1.76
billion.
For the year, it anticipates adjusted earnings of 67 cents
to 71 cents per share and a net loss of 1 cent to 7 cents per
share.