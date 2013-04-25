BRIEF-National Bank increases dividend of its common share
* National Bank of Canada says board of directors declares an increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.56 to $0.58 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp on Thursday posted a first-quarter loss due to $578 million in restructuring, litigation and other charges.
Excluding the one-time charges, it had a profit of 16 cents per share, up a penny from a year earlier.
* National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid