Dec 7 U.S. tax authorities have hit Boston
Scientific Corp with a bill for $581 million in back
taxes plus interest and penalties based on an audit of Guidant
Corp from 2004 through 2006, the medical device maker said in a
regulatory filing.
Boston Scientific, which has been saddled with debt since
its 2006 acquisition of Guidant, said it intends to contest the
assessment of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) via a petition
to the U.S. Tax Court.
"We believe that we have meritorious defenses for our tax
filings, that the IRS positions with regard to these matters
are inconsistent with the applicable tax laws and the existing
Treasury regulations, and that the previously reported income
tax for the years in question is appropriate," the company said
in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Boston Scientific said it would make no payments on the tax
assessment until the dispute is resolved, which could take
years.
The new tax liability relates to transfer pricing in
connection with technology license agreements between U.S. and
foreign Guidant units, and to the 2006 sale of Guidant's
vascular intervention business to Abbott Laboratories
in April 2006.
In that divestiture transaction Abbott acquired the Xience
stent technology, which has become the market leader, eclipsing
sales of the Taxus stent retained by Boston Scientific.
"We believe that the IRS has exceeded its authority by
attempting to adjust the terms of our negotiated third-party
agreement with Abbott," Boston Scientific said.