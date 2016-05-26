BRIEF-Croatia's Podravka plans dividend payment worth 7 HRK/share

ZAGREB, May 17 Croatian food group Podravka : * Podravka says its shareholders will vote at their annual meeting on June 30 on a proposed dividend payment worth 7 Croatian kuna ($1.05) per share * Net profit last year amounted to 179.3 million kuna, around 50 percent below 2015 level due to several one-off costs * In the first quarter of this year, Podravka posted net profit of 18 million kuna against 60.1 million kuna in the same period last year *