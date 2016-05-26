BRIEF-Ningbo Veken Elite Group's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from May 18 pending announcement
May 27 Bota Bio. Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will issue 2,430,130 shares of common stock through private placement
* Sets issue price at 4,115 won per share, to raise proceeds of 10 billion won for investment funds
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/gH0Z63
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its shares to halt trade from May 18 pending announcement
ZAGREB, May 17 Croatian food group Podravka : * Podravka says its shareholders will vote at their annual meeting on June 30 on a proposed dividend payment worth 7 Croatian kuna ($1.05) per share * Net profit last year amounted to 179.3 million kuna, around 50 percent below 2015 level due to several one-off costs * In the first quarter of this year, Podravka posted net profit of 18 million kuna against 60.1 million kuna in the same period last year *