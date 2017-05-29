GABORONE May 29 Botswana's largest tourism
company, Wilderness Safaris , plans to make a
bid for Air Botswana, the country's loss-making national airline
which the government wants to privatise.
Botswana put the airline up for sale in February, part of
plans to privatise loss-making state-owned companies. The
transport department said at the time it would consider full
bids for Air Botswana, as well as joint ventures, ownership,
franchising and concessions.
In March, Transport Minister Kitso Mokaila said at least 17
companies had expressed interest in Air Botswana, but he did not
name them.
Wilderness Safaris said it planned to make a bid when it
published its full-year results last week.
The company, which is also listed in Johannesburg, operates
50 luxury resorts across eight African countries and Wilderness
Air operates 35 small aircrafts in Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia
and Namibia mainly catering to tourists.
Botswana, whose main source of wealth is diamonds, has more
than 30 state-owned enterprises, most of them loss making, in
industries ranging from tourism and power to housing and
finance.
Air Botswana operates four domestic routes and also provides
cargo and air passenger services to Cape Town and Johannesburg
from Gaborone, Francistown and the tourism hubs of Maun and
Kasane.
The airline's losses, blamed on a large workforce and an
aging fleet, prompted a turnaround plan that includes cutting
costs and cancelling unprofitable routes.
(Editing by James Macharia. Editing by Jane Merriman)