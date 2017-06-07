GABORONE, June 7 Botswana's largest tourism
company, Wilderness Holdings , is the
government's preferred bidder for national airline Air Botswana,
which is being privatised, a transport ministry official said on
Wednesday.
Wilderness, which operates small aircraft under Wilderness
Air, beat South Africa's CemAir at the last hurdle of the
bidding process, Kabelo Ebineng, permanent secretary in the
transport and communication ministry, said.
"Looking at what we want to achieve with the airline,
Wilderness has been chosen by the cabinet as the preferred
bidder," Ebineng told a parliamentary committee. "We expect a
deal to be completed in the next 9-12 months."
Air Botswana has been making losses, blamed on a large
workforce and an aging fleet, which prompted the government to
launch a turnaround plan that includes cutting costs and
cancelling unprofitable routes. It has already stopped flights
to Harare and Lusaka.
Ebineng did not elaborate on what form the privatisation
will take, but the government in its invitation for bids had
said it was open to joint ventures, ownership, franchising and
concessions.
Wilderness runs luxury resorts in eight African countries
and Wilderness Air operates 35 small aircrafts in Botswana,
Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia, mainly for tourists.
Air Botswana operates four domestic routes and also flies to
Cape Town and Johannesburg.
