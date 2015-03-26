GABORONE, March 26 The Bank of Botswana on
Thursday halved the primary reserve requirements for commercial
banks in a move aimed at shoring up liquidity in an industry
pressed by a shortage of money to lend.
Governor Linah Mohohlo said the Primary Reserve Ratio (PRR)
would from April 2015 fall to 5 percent from 10 percent to
unlock 2.3 billion pula ($234 million) and increase cash
available for lending by commercial banks.
"Bank's loanable funds are becoming exhausted due to a
period of rapid credit growth, compared to a slower increase in
deposits," Mohohlo told a news conference.
Since December 2010, deposits have grown by a much slower
rate of 37 percent to 53 billion pula against a credit growth of
104 percent to 45.2 billion pula.
The PRR was increased in 2011 to 10 percent from 6.5 percent
as the central Bank sought to mop up excess liquidity.
($1 = 9.8328 pulas)
(Reporting by Brian Benza; Editing by James Macharia)