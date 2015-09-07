(Refiles to fix slug)

GABORONE, Sept 7 Profit in Botswana's commercial banks fell 16.7 percent in 2014 due to a low interest rates and a spike in non-performing loans, a report showed on Monday.

After-tax profit in Botswana's banking sector slipped 16.7 percent to 1.5 billion pula ($141 million) for the year to end-December compared with growth of 0.1 percent in 2013, the 2014 Banking Supervision Annual report showed.

In a bid the boost a flagging economy, the central bank has cut interest rates by a cumulative two percentage points since December 2013. The economy is also struggling with low prices for diamonds, its main export commodity. ID:nL5N10V3GM]

The banking sector also faced severe liquidity shortages in the second half of 2014 due to a prolonged period of credit extension without a corresponding rise in deposits.

($1 = 10.6045 pulas)