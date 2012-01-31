GABORONE Jan 31 Botswana President Ian
Khama said on Tuesday the country was lifting a moratorium on
new prospecting licences for coal, coal-bed methane and related
minerals following the completion of a study of the country's
coal potential.
The ban was issued in June 2011 as the country embarked on
the study meant to develop a blueprint on how to manage and
optimise benefits from its untapped coal reserves.
Speaking at a coal conference in Gaborone, Khama said the
ban, which was meant to curb speculation, would be lifted
immediately.
"The recently completed study highlighted a number of areas
which require immediate attention for Botswana to develop her
coal resources. With these amendments to the licensing regime
the moratorium imposed is lifted with immediate effect," Khama
said.
The permit regime is being overhauled to ensure licences are
issued to individuals or companies with adequate resources to
prospect and develop mines and associated infrastructure.
Sparsely-populated Botswana is heavily dependent on diamonds
and is keen to diversify its economy against the backdrop of a
renewed scramble in Africa for resources like coal, driven by
surging demand from Asia.
The coal roadmap study suggested that Botswana has the
capacity and potential to produce up to 90 million tonnes per
year of coal for export with the bulk of it earmarked for the
Asian market, particularly India and China.
The government is currently studying the feasibility of
building a new railway way line for coal exports, either through
Namibia or Mozambique.
(Editing by Ed Stoddard)