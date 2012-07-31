UPDATE 2-Anglo American names Stuart Chambers as next chairman
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016
GABORONE, July 31 Botswana has declined an option to lift its stake in diamond giant De Beers, leaving global miner Anglo American with the full $5.1 billion price tag for a buy-out of the remaining shares owned by the Oppenheimer family.
Diamond-rich Botswana had a right to raise its stake in the company to 25 percent from 15 percent, a move that would have cost it over $1 billion. Anglo American's ownership in the world's largest diamond producer by value will now be 85 percent when the transaction is complete.
COLOMBO, June 7 Sri Lankan shares ended down for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, and hit their lowest close in more than a week, due to profit-booking in large-cap shares such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.