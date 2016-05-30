BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction says shareholders approve to merge group of units into co
* Shareholders approve to cancel U.S. Depository certificate program issued in 2010 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pRuMw3) Further company coverage:
GABORONE May 30 Botswana's economy will return to growth this year after contracting in 2015 as water and electricity supply stabilise, the central bank said on Monday.
Consumer prices in the southern African country will remain within the bank's target of between 3 and 6 percent, the Bank of Botswana's Kealeboga Masalila said at a conference.
Botswana's economy contracted 0.3 percent in 2015 due to a sharp fall in mining output as global demand for commodities sank and a severe drought pushed up inflation. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)
BAKU, May 16 Azeri central bank said on Tuesday that the state sovereign wealth fund SOFAZ has sold $793.1 million in the forex market auctions in the first quarter, down 47 percent year-on-year.