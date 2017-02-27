GABORONE Feb 27 Botswana's central bank expects the economy to expand by more than 4 percent annually in the next two years following growth below 1 percent in 2016, it said on Monday.

The land-locked southern African nation, which has kept benchmark lending rate at 5.5 percent at its last two meetings, has struggled with weaker growth in recent times as mineral sales slowed and electricity shortages hurt mining. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)