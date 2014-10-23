* Botswana often held up as beacon for African democracy
* President Khama's ruling BDP expected to hold on to power
* Rivals say Khama authoritarian, economy slowing
By Joe Brock and Tiisetso Motsoeneng
GABORONE, Oct 23 Botswana will on Friday hold
what are expected to be its closest elections since gaining
independence from Britain 48 years ago as President Ian Khama's
ruling party faces growing dissent in a country often heralded
as a beacon of African democracy.
Khama's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is expected to win a
reduced majority, extending the grip on power it has held since
1966. There is, however, growing support for opposition parties
who say change is needed with economic growth slowing and
unemployment stuck at around 20 percent.
Khama, the son of the southern African country's first
president, has promised jobs and improved water and electricity
output if he wins another five years in office.
Last week Botswana's sole power station broke down, forcing
it to rely on electricity from neighbouring South Africa.
"If you want to move forward, vote for the BDP and if you
want to move backwards vote for the opposition parties," Khama
told thousands of supporters at an election rally last week.
Botswana, the world's largest diamond producer and a haven
for luxury safari tourism, has been one of the world's fastest
growing economies since the 1970s and has remained politically
stable on a continent plagued by violence and corruption.
The nation of 2 million sits third on Ibrahim Index of
African Governance, behind the islands of Mauritius and Cape
Verde and ahead of neighbouring South Africa.
Khama's BDP are therefore trusted by large swathes of the
population who have benefited from free education and generous
social welfare, paid for with revenues from diamond exports.
"I believe in the president and the BDP," said Neo Phaladze,
as smoke rose from the spicy sausages she grills for customers
on a dusty roadside in the capital Gabarone.
"They have brought us education and helped the poor with
jobs and housing. I don't see anyone else who will do that."
Economic growth, however, has slowed considerably in recent
years and was just 1.6 percent in the second quarter of 2014.
Economists says Botswana is too reliant on a bloated public
sector and diamond exports, which account for one-third of GDP
but could dry up in the next 15 years.
Critics of Khama, a retired army general, say he has an
authoritarian style, pointing to his forced evictions of bushmen
out of their traditional hunting grounds in the Kalahari Desert,
in what the president says is a drive to protect wildlife.
The opposition has also accused the BDP of ordering the use
of violence to suppress opponents, allegations strongly denied
by the party.
Some of the party's rivals described the death of
charismatic politician Gomolemo Motswaledi in a car accident in
July, as "suspicious" - though, again, the ruling party denied
any involvement.
The media has also complained of harassment. One journalist
fled to South Africa last month saying his life was in danger
after writing a critical article about Khama, while his editor
was briefly held by the police and data was confiscated.
"If power stays in the hands of one party for a long time,
it might be dangerous," Elias Lowane, 24, a criminology graduate
at the University of Botswana told Reuters.
"Who knows what the ruling party is doing to stay in power?
We need a change," Lowane added.
About 824,000 registered voters will take to the polls to
elect 57 lawmakers who will then choose the president. The BDP's
stiffest opposition will come from the Botswana Congress Party
(BCP) and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), a coalition
of parties including a breakaway BDP faction.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Andrew
Heavens)