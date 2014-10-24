* President Khama's BDP expected to win reduced majority
* Botswana often heralded as beacon for African democracy
* Slowing economy, unemployment key election issues
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Joe Brock
GABORONE, Oct 24 Botswanans went to the polls on
Friday in an election that is expected to see President Ian
Khama's ruling party win a reduced majority as young and
middle-class voters send out a warning to a political dynasty
which has ruled for nearly five decades.
Khama's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which has been in
charge of the world's biggest diamond producer since
independence from Britain in 1966, is credited with overseeing
one of the most stable and democratic countries on a continent
often tainted by conflict and corruption.
It also has the loyal support of a generation of voters won
over with high spending on education and welfare benefits.
The sparsely populated country of 2 million has been one of
the world's fastest growing economies since the 1970s and
regularly comes near the top of African governance and
transparency indicators.
"We are proud of the BDP. Look around the rest of Africa and
tell me who has done better," said 70-year-old retired nurse
Bernadette Bagwase, who arrived at 5 a.m. in a sleepy suburb of
the capital Gaborone to vote in her eleventh election.
"Some of us are content with stability," Bagwase added, her
elderly friends nodding in agreement as a pair of donkeys chewed
grass outside the polling station.
There is, however, growing discontent among younger voters
and the urban middle-class who say the BDP has become complacent
and has run out of ideas, pointing to the 20 percent
unemployment rate and a slowing economy reliant on diamonds.
"I've got a thirst for change. We need to change our
economy; diamonds aren't forever," dental therapist Kogotso
Entaile, 23, told Reuters after casting his ballot for the
coalition opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).
"What we're saying is: thanks BDP, we appreciate what you've
done. It's time to move aside."
Khama has also been criticised personally for being an
authoritarian, notably with the introduction of an unpopular 50
percent alcohol tax and the forced evictions of bushmen out of
their traditional hunting grounds in the Kalahari Desert.
The 61-year-old president has said only the BDP is competent
enough to rule and pledged to create jobs and improve water and
electricity supply if he is given another term in office.
Last week Botswana's sole power station broke down, forcing
it to rely on electricity from neighbouring South Africa.
About 824,000 people are expected to elect 57 lawmakers who
will then choose the president. The BDP's stiffest opposition
will come from the UDC and the Botswana Congress Party (BCP).
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)