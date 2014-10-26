GABARONE Oct 26 Botswana's ruling Botswana
Democratic Party (BDP) secured 33 out of 57 parliament seats
that were being contested at national elections, initial results
showed, putting President Ian Khama at the helm for a second
five-year term.
Botswana voted on Friday in the southern African nation and
re-elected the liberation BDP party that has ruled the
diamond-producing nation since independence from Britain 48
years ago.
The BDP is expected to win a reduced majority, after getting
79 percent of the seats in the previous election in 2009.
(Writing by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Marguerita Choy)