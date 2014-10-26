GABARONE Oct 26 Botswana's ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) secured 33 out of 57 parliament seats that were being contested at national elections, initial results showed, putting President Ian Khama at the helm for a second five-year term.

Botswana voted on Friday in the southern African nation and re-elected the liberation BDP party that has ruled the diamond-producing nation since independence from Britain 48 years ago.

The BDP is expected to win a reduced majority, after getting 79 percent of the seats in the previous election in 2009.

