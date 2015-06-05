(Adds background)

CAPE TOWN, June 5 The short-to-medium term impact on prices of a severe drought in southern Africa should not be "too disastrous" because of a generally low inflationary environment, Botswana central bank Governor Linah Mohohlo said on Friday.

"Inflation globally is very low so we expect the adjustment of prices to reflect that," Mohohlo told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Africa in Cape Town. "When the situation calls for making appropriate adjustments we do."

Inflation hit 3.1 percent in April, a slight increase on the previous month, and looks likely to continue to rise as food prices react to a severe regional drought, including the 'maize belt' in neighbouring South Africa.

The U.N.'s World Food Programme said last month southern Africa faced possible food shortages due to an estimated 30 percent drop in maize output in South Africa, which produces 40 percent of the region's main staple food.

Besides South Africa, the drought was also likely to hit harvests in southern Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi and Madagascar, the U.N. agency said.

Botswana's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5 percent in April, saying its monetary policy stance was consistent with maintaining inflation within its medium-term target range of 3-6 percent.