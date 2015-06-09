GABORONE, June 9 Botswana's Khoemacaue Copper Mining will begin construction of a copper mine in the country's Kalahari copper belt in 2016 after securing government approval for the project earlier this year, its regional manager said on Tuesday.

Khoemacaue is owned by Cupric Canyon Capital, a private equity firm backed by a unit of Barclays Plc.

The mine is expected to produce 3.6 million tonnes of ore per year, which would be refined to produce 50,000 tonnes of copper concentrate, said regional manager Johannes Tsimako.

Speaking at a mining conference in Gaborone, Tsimako also said his company had offered $33 million to buy the Boseto copper mine which had been operated by Discovery Metals, whose assets are being liquidated.

"The plan is to utilise Boseto's processing infrastructure for the new mine," Tsimako said. Boseto is near the planned mine.

A creditors' meeting for Discovery Metals is slated for June 12 with the outcome of the bid expected on June 23, he said.

Cupric Canyon was established in 2010 to buy undeveloped copper assets, add value and ultimately exit via a sale or a stock market flotation.

Tsimako also said the government is looking at taking a 15 percent stake in Khoemacaue. Botswana has two other operating copper mines, African Copper's Mowana Mine and state-owned BCL Mine. (Editing by David Holmes)