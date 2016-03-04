GABORONE, March 4 Botswana's mining industry
faces further job losses as it reels from the global slump in
commodities, with copper miner BCL set to shed up to a third of
its workforce and Gem Diamond also planning lay offs,
the mines department said on Friday.
State-owned BCL, Botswana's biggest copper miner, estimates
it will have to cut as many as 2,000 of its 6,000 workforce as
it streamlines operations in the face of weak copper prices,
currently at six-year lows, the department's director told local
newspaper Mmegi.
London-listed Gem Diamond expects diamond production at its
Ghaghoo mine in central Botswana to fall by more than half this
year due to depressed demand for diamonds globally. It may have
to lay off more than two-thirds of its workforce as it
restructures to cope with the weak market.
Botswana is the world's biggest producer of diamonds, and
exports of diamonds mined in the country fell 38 percent to $2.4
billion last year, the southern African country's lowest
shipment of gems in six years.
"The figures are not final yet, but BCL plans to cut 2,000
jobs while Ghaghoo might lay off as much as 100," Department of
Mines Director Gabotshwarege Tshekiso told Mmegi on Friday.
"We are hoping the effects of these cuts might be mitigated
by the upcoming Khoemacau Copper Mining and Lerala Diamond Mine
which might absorb some of the redundant workers," Tshekiso
said.
The Khoemacau project, expected to generate up to 400 jobs
during the 2016 construction phase, is spearheaded by U.S.-based
Cupric Canyon Capital, which has already invested over $250
million in the copper and silver mine according to
sources.
Production at Kimberley Diamonds' Lerala mine,
northeast of the capital Gaborone, is due to start late this
year. Kimberley is redeveloping the mine which was mothballed in
2012 by its previous owners De Beers and the
government.
The latest warnings on job cuts comes after copper mining
contractor Moolman Mining cut 500 jobs in December and African
Copper cut 340 jobs in late 2015.
Botswana said on Tuesday that it expects its mining revenues
to fall by 8 percent in 2016 due to the continued fall in global
commodity demand, led mainly by the economic slowdown in leading
minerals importer China.
