GABORONE Feb 3 Botswana's four main opposition
parties launched a coalition on Friday to challenge the ruling
Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019 elections.
The BDP has been in power since 1966, but saw its share of
the popular vote sink below 50 percent for the first time in
elections in 2014, as it paid the price for sluggish economic
growth and high youth unemployment.
The four parties - the Botswana National Front, the Botswana
Movement for Democracy, the Botswana Congress Party, and the
Botswana People's Party - split 53.55 per cent of that vote
between them.
The new Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition was "a
response to a plea by the people for the opposition to stop
splitting votes and work together," said BNF president Duma
Boko, who will lead the grouping.
The four parties had already started fielding one candidate
between them in by-elections after the 2014 vote, a strategy
that has secured them a string of victories.
Botswana's economy contracted 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter
in the three months to September as electricity shortages and
the global downturn in commodity prices hit the southern African
country's mining sector.
"With only one opposition party in place now, I believe that
the BDP will have to work very hard in the coming years to
preserve or better its supremacy at the 2019 elections,"
political analyst Anthony Morima said.
(Reporting by Johannesburg Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)