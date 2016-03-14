GABORONE, March 14 Botswana has sold a minority
stake in its telecoms firm in an initial public share offer, the
first sale under its privatisation campaign, a government
agency said on Monday.
In a statement, the Public Enterprises Evaluation and
Privatisation Agency said a total of 462 million shares were
sold in the Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited
(BTCL) for 1 pula each, raising 462 million
pula($41 million)
The sale to BTCL workers and the public slashes the
government stake in the business to 51 percent. BTCL will list
on the Botswana Stock Exchange on April 8.
The 462 million shares that were on offer comprised 212
million shares sold by the government and 250 million new shares
sold by BTCL.
The sale of a stake in BTCL comes under privatisation plan
dating back to 2012 which also envisages the eventual sale of
shares in the National Development Bank.
Botswana has over 30 state-owned enterprises, most of them
loss making, in industries ranging from agriculture, tourism,
power and water utilities to airlines, housing and development
finance.
($1 = 11.1982 pulas)
(Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Greg Mahlich)