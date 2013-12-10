BRIEF-4AIM SICAF appoints Giovanni Natali chairman
* Appoints Giovanni Natali chairman of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 Botswana's central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 7.5 percent on Tuesday, saying high unemployment alongside subdued economic activity allowed for room to ease monetary policy, while the inflation outlook was also positive.
"It is expected that non-mining GDP will remain below potential in the medium term and generate minimal inflationary pressures," the Bank of Botswana said in a statement.
Botswana has cut its 2013 growth forecast to 4.4 percent, from 5.9 percent seen at the start of the year.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa)
* Appoints Giovanni Natali chairman of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* US NFP data expected to show slowing, but still solid growth
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp announces appointment of new chief financial officer