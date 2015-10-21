GABORONE Oct 21 Botswana's central bank left the lending rate unchanged at 6.0 percent on Wednesday, saying the medium-term outlook for inflation was positive.

"The medium-term outlook for price stability remains positive, with inflation forecast to be close to the lower bound of the 3-6 percent medium term objective range," the Bank of Botswana said in a statement.

(Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)