BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
GABORONE Oct 21 Botswana's central bank left the lending rate unchanged at 6.0 percent on Wednesday, saying the medium-term outlook for inflation was positive.
"The medium-term outlook for price stability remains positive, with inflation forecast to be close to the lower bound of the 3-6 percent medium term objective range," the Bank of Botswana said in a statement.
(Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.