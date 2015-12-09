GABORONE Dec 9 Botswana's central bank left its
benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6 percent on Wednesday,
saying the medium-term outlook for inflation and domestic growth
were within its targets.
"The current state of the economy ... including the
inflation forecast suggest that the prevailing monetary policy
stance is consistent with maintaining inflation within the
Bank's medium-term objective range of 3-6 percent," the Bank of
Botswana said in a statement.
Botswana's consumer inflation quickened to 3.1 percent
year-on-year in October from 2.9 percent in September.
