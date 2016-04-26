Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
GABORONE, April 26 Botswana's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6 percent on Tuesday, saying the outlook for price stability was positive, and inflation was expected to remain within target.
In a statement, the Bank of Botswana said modest domestic demand and subdued foreign price developments had contributed to the positive inflation outlook in the medium term. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
* April exports +7.5 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +7.8 pct * Imports +15.1 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +14.8 pct * Trade surplus with U.S. narrows * Trump's trade protectionism clouds outlook (Adds analyst quote, China, Asia export figures, details) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, May 22 Japan's exports rose in April to mark their fifth straight month of gains, as shipments of semiconductors and steel expanded, signalling that more robust overseas demand could underpin a steady e