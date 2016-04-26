GABORONE, April 26 Botswana's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6 percent on Tuesday, saying the outlook for price stability was positive, and inflation was expected to remain within target.

In a statement, the Bank of Botswana said modest domestic demand and subdued foreign price developments had contributed to the positive inflation outlook in the medium term. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)