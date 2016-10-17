GABORONE Oct 17 Botswana's central bank left its benchmark lending rate at 5.5 percent, the regulator said on Monday.

"The current state of the economy and both the domestic and external economic outlook... suggest that the prevailing monetary policy stance is consistent with maintaining inflation within the Bank's medium-term objective range of 3 - 6 percent," the bank said in the statement. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)