By Astrid Wendlandt
| PARIS, Sept 29
PARIS, Sept 29 French luxury and sports group
Kering is to announce this week the appointment of
former Hugo Boss Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs as the new
head of its Italian leather goods maker Bottega Veneta, a source
close to the matter said.
Lahrs, who left Hugo Boss in February after eight
years at the German fashion brand, joins Bottega Veneta at a
difficult time. The Italian brand has its seen sales drop
continuously in the past year, partly due to weaker demand from
Chinese buyers, its No.1 customer base.
"This is good news for the brand," the source said, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
