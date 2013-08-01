MILAN Aug 1 Italian fashion brand Bottega
Veneta, owned by French luxury group Kering, said on
Thursday first-half sales rose 12.9 percent at constant
currencies to 465.6 million euros ($618.24 million).
The maker of woven leather tote bags priced from around
5,000 euros said its 209 directly-operated stores accounted for
approximately 82 percent of total sales in the first six months
of 2013.
Bottega Veneta, Kering's second-largest luxury brand after
Gucci, said recurring operating income was 146.5 million euros
in the second quarter, equal to 31.5 percent of revenues.
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
(Reporting By Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)