June 10 Natural packaged food maker Boulder
Brands Inc said Chief Executive Stephen Hughes resigned
and it expected sales to fall in the second quarter, sending its
shares down 15.5 percent in premarket trading.
Hughes, who co-founded the company 10 years ago, will be
replaced by COO James Leighton on an interim basis, the company
said on Wednesday.
Boulder Brands, known for Udi's gluten free products, said
it expected second-quarter sales to fall 5-7 percent as it
expects lower sales in its balance diet foods business.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)