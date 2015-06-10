June 10 Natural packaged food maker Boulder Brands Inc said Chief Executive Stephen Hughes resigned and it expected sales to fall in the second quarter, sending its shares down 15.5 percent in premarket trading.

Hughes, who co-founded the company 10 years ago, will be replaced by COO James Leighton on an interim basis, the company said on Wednesday.

Boulder Brands, known for Udi's gluten free products, said it expected second-quarter sales to fall 5-7 percent as it expects lower sales in its balance diet foods business. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)