BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Bourbon Corp :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 140,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from May 18 to May 20
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 3,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:t.im/13zea
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer