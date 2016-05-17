May 17 Bourbon Corp :

* Says the co will offer an off-floor distribution of 140,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,682 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 18

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 3,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ci3IAB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)