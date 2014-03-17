PARIS, March 17 French ship supplier Bourbon said it had been informed of a proposed bid for the company by its main shareholder, Jaccar Holdings, conditional upon obtaining 50.1 percent of the capital and bank financing.

The offer is for 24 euros per Bourbon share, the company said in a statement on Monday. This compares with a closing price of 19.33 euros on Friday for a market value of 1.44 billion euros ($2.01 billion).

Bourbon said its board would review the terms of the offer at a meeting on March 21. Jaccar currently owns 26 percent of the group, according to Bourbon's website. ($1 = 0.7181 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan)