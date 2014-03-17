PARIS, March 17 French ship supplier Bourbon
said it had been informed of a proposed bid for the
company by its main shareholder, Jaccar Holdings, conditional
upon obtaining 50.1 percent of the capital and bank financing.
The offer is for 24 euros per Bourbon share, the company
said in a statement on Monday. This compares with a closing
price of 19.33 euros on Friday for a market value of 1.44
billion euros ($2.01 billion).
Bourbon said its board would review the terms of the offer
at a meeting on March 21. Jaccar currently owns 26 percent of
the group, according to Bourbon's website.
($1 = 0.7181 Euros)
(Reporting by James Regan)