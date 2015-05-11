PARIS May 11 French oil services company Bourbon said on Monday that the three Nigerian crew members kidnapped after one of its speedboats was boarded off the Nigerian coast on April 8 had been released.

"They are in good health and arrived at Port Harcourt on May 8," Bourbon said in a brief statement.

The crew members had been abducted on board a Surfer 1440 boat.

Bourbon operates a fleet of light, fast cruisers called Surfers that are used to move professionals to offshore oil and gas sites, especially in West Africa. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Geert De Clercq)