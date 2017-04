(Reissues Brief to add that Bourse Direct did not immediately comment.)

Oct 2 Bourse Direct SA :

* French market regulator AMF says it has fined Jean-Marie Puccio and Bourse Direct 75,000 euros and 250,000 euros respectively

* Bourse Direct SA does not immediately respond to request for comment on fine by French regulator