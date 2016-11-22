WARSAW Nov 22 Warsaw Stock Exchange
has launched British pound futures as part of a wider plan to
attract investors, the bourse said on Tuesday.
"The decision to introduce pound future contracts is another
step to make the bourse's offer for investors more attractive,"
the exchange's chief executive, Malgorzata Zaleska, said in a
statement.
The pound/zloty future will be the fourth currency future
listed on the Warsaw bourse, following the dollar/zloty,
euro/zloty and Swiss franc/zloty futures.
The bourse faces falling turnover and capitalisation as
concerns over the government's plans to cut dividends and claim
more taxes from state-run firms have added to the impact of a
2013 pension system overhaul which hit pension funds.
The exchange, which is state-run, is vulnerable to
government decisions as more than half of the 20 blue chips
listed in Warsaw, mostly utilities and banks, have the
state among their shareholders.
