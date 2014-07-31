WARSAW, July 31 The Warsaw Stock Exchange aims to present its stance on a tie-up with Vienna bourse operator CEESEG within weeks, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Pawel Tamborski said on Thursday.

"A representative of the biggest shareholder expects a relatively quick analysis and information, which would allow us to make a decision," Tamborski told reporters.

"Cooperation with Vienna is a serious option and requires analysis. I expect to provide shareholders with detailed information within a few weeks."

The state-controlled bourse, the biggest stock market in central Europe, wants to combine with Vienna bourse operator CEE Stock Exchange Group (CEESEG) to strengthen its position against in Frankfurt and London.

Besides the Vienna bourse, CEESEG owns smaller exchanges in Prague, Budapest, and Ljubljana. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)