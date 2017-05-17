* Exchange has gone through number of strategies and CEOs
* GPW's tie-up plan with main rival Vienna bourse failed in
2014
* Focus of new acting CEO on winning foreign listings
By Anna Koper
WARSAW, May 17 The Warsaw exchange, GPW
, the biggest in central and eastern Europe, will focus
on winning foreign listings and is on track to set a record
value for initial public share offerings by private firms this
year, the bourse's new head said.
The bourse, with market capitalisation of 1.35 trillion
zlotys ($355 billion) competes mostly with the Vienna stock
exchange with listed companies worth 137 billion euros ($151
billion).
Since the start of the year, the index of the 20 biggest and
most liquid companies, WIG20, has gained over 20
percent.
"In 2017-2019, we should focus on promoting GPW on the local
markets and attracting companies from Slovakia, Czech Republic,
Belarus, but also from Austria and other countries," Jaroslaw
Grzywinski, GPW's acting CEO said in a recent interview with
Reuters.
Grzywinski was appointed a temporary CEO of the bourse in
mid March for no longer than three months.
The bourse shareholders will by then decide whether
he or a different candidate will take the post permanently.
An unsuccessful merger attempt in 2014 by the Warsaw Stock
Exchange with the Vienna bourse has prompted the Polish
state-controlled bourse to change its focus.
GPW had been in talks to merge with CEE Stock Exchange
Group, the owner of the Vienna bourse and smaller exchanges in
Prague, Budapest and Ljubljana, to strengthen its position
against Frankfurt and London.
"After this unsuccessful attempt to merge with the Vienna
bourse we do not foresee any capital alliances with the regional
bourses in the nearest future," Grzywinski, GPW's fourth CEO
since 2013, said.
The bourse has been trying to recover following a massive
retreat of investors after pension funds reform. The uncertainty
of a 2015 parliamentary election that brought the nationalist
minded Law and Justice (PiS) party to power added to nervousness
and the exchange is only now showing signs of a revival.
Analysts attribute the surge to investors looking for
profits in the low-interest rate environment with political
risks diminished as the government, for example, pulled back
from plans to force banks to convert Swiss franc mortgages into
zlotys.
Grzywinski said that policies, such as a planned transfer of
only 25 percent of the private pension funds assets, and not all
as feared, to a state-run investment vehicle, as well as loose
monetary policy on global markets, stand behind the growth.
($1 = 3.7984 zlotys)
($1 = 0.9045 euros)
(Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly and
Elaine Hardcastle)