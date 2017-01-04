WARSAW Jan 4 Shareholders of Poland's state-run
stock exchange dismissed on Wednesday the bourse's
Chief Executive Officer Malgorzata Zaleska and appointed
economist Rafal Antczak as the new head.
Zaleska was appointed at the start of 2016 as part of a
wider management reshuffle in state-controlled firms following
parliamentary election in October 2015 won by the conservative
Law and Justice party (PiS).
But the dismissal of PiS treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz
in September, who had been criticised by some PiS politicians
for appointing his colleagues as executives and managers in the
companies, triggered another wave of personnel changes.
The bourse faces challenges attracting new issuers and
raising capitalisation after the government's plans to cut
dividends and increase tax revenues from state-run firms added
to the impact of a 2013 pension system overhaul which hit
pension funds.
Polish government has a 51.76-percent stake in the exchange,
which is vulnerable to government decisions as more than half of
the 20 blue chips listed in Warsaw, mostly utilities
and banks, also have the state among their shareholders.
